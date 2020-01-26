State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $29,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ALXN opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

