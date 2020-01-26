State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.46 and its 200 day moving average is $467.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.82 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.