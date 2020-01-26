SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $13.39. SpartanNash shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 11,227 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

