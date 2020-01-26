Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.57. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,577. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

