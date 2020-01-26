SmartCoin (SMC) Price Up 9.5% This Week

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $15,014.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00641832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008005 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,942 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.