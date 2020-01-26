SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SLM stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 8,839,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,374. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,620.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

