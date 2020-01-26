SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.