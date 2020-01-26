SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SLM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,839,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,374. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SLM by 1,620.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

