Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,448 shares of company stock worth $1,339,407. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

