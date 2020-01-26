Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

