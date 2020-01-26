Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.31. 7,203,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

