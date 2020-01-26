Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €27.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.45 ($31.92).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.