Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.23. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 49,270 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,278 shares in the company, valued at C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.