SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SHPING has a total market cap of $15,798.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.03201324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,421,677 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

