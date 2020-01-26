Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SCVL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,453. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $549.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

