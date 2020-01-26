Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Sheffield Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 10,841 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $92.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.41.

In other Sheffield Resources news, insider Ian Macliver 480,000 shares of Sheffield Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

