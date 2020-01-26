Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

