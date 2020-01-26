Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

QCOM stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

