Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $693,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

