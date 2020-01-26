Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.