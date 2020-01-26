Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 628,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,418,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.95 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.