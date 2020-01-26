Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,156 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

