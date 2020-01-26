Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,158 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

