Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 3,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

