ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $332.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings hold promise. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.82.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.40 and its 200 day moving average is $271.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

