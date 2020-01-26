ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.82.

NYSE:NOW opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

