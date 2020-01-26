Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Receives $49.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,899,000 after buying an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,623,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 1,362,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,437. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

