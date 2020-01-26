Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,493.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $80,493.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.05632926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

