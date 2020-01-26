Sentinel Price Down 1.7% This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $34,508.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

