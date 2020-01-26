S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

