Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

