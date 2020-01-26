Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,741.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

