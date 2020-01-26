SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $307,431.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $307,431.00 and $257,047.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,294,993 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

