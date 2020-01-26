Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 739.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

