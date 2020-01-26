Royal Bank of Canada Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 170

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.