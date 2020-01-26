Roth Capital Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.