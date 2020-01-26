Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.05.

ROST traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

