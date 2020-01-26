Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.05.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

