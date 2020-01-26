Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 2,715 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

