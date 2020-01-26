Rivetz Market Capitalization Tops $251,158.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $251,158.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

