Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.