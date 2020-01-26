Reviewing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (OTCMKTS:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 1.73% 3.66% 1.19% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $232.47 million 0.45 $9.08 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.37 $274.27 million $0.74 20.39

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

