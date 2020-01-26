Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.