Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.95

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 938301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.