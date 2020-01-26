Remme Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Remme has a market cap of $3.27 million and $221,235.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.98 or 0.05601762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00127326 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.