Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 772 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 772 ($10.16).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON:RDW traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 806 ($10.60). 1,451,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 777.36 ($10.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 745.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 634.63. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.

In other Redrow news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

