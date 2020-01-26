RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. RED has a total market capitalization of $259,752.00 and $194.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00653072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007578 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.