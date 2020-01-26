RChain Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, RChain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitMart and AirSwap. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1,851.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, OOOBTC and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

