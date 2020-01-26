Raymond James Increases Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $120.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $82.55. 2,330,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.