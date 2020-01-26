Raymond James Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

